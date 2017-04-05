Summary of Solutions by Overall Rank

Jump to navigation
This table provides the detailed results of the Plausible Scenario, which models the growth solutions on the Drawdown list based on a reasonable, but vigorous rate from 2020-2050. Results depicted represent a comparison to a reference case that assumes 2014 levels of adoption continue in proportion to the growth in global markets.
NOTE: Energy Storage (utility-scale & distributed), Grid Flexibility, Microgrids, Net Zero Buildings, and Retrofitting were not modeled independently to avoid double counting impacts from other solutions.
|Rank
|Solution
|Sector
|TOTAL ATMOSPHERIC CO2-EQ REDUCTION (GT)
|Net Cost (BILLIONS US $)
|Savings (BILLIONS US $)
|1
|Refrigerant Management
|Materials
|89.74
|N/A
|$-902.77
|2
|Wind Turbines (Onshore)
|Energy
|84.60
|$1,225.37
|$7,425.00
|3
|Reduced Food Waste
|Food
|70.53
|N/A
|N/A
|4
|Plant-Rich Diet
|Food
|66.11
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|Tropical Forests
|Land Use
|61.23
|N/A
|N/A
|6
|Educating Girls
|Women and Girls
|59.60
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|Family Planning
|Women and Girls
|59.60
|N/A
|N/A
|8
|Solar Farms
|Energy
|36.90
|$-80.60
|$5,023.84
|9
|Silvopasture
|Food
|31.19
|$41.59
|$699.37
|10
|Rooftop Solar
|Energy
|24.60
|$453.14
|$3,457.63
|11
|Regenerative Agriculture
|Food
|23.15
|$57.22
|$1,928.10
|12
|Temperate Forests
|Land Use
|22.61
|N/A
|N/A
|13
|Peatlands
|Land Use
|21.57
|N/A
|N/A
|14
|Tropical Staple Trees
|Food
|20.19
|$120.07
|$626.97
|15
|Afforestation
|Land Use
|18.06
|$29.44
|$392.33
|16
|Conservation Agriculture
|Food
|17.35
|$37.53
|$2,119.07
|17
|Tree Intercropping
|Food
|17.20
|$146.99
|$22.10
|18
|Geothermal
|Energy
|16.60
|$-155.48
|$1,024.34
|19
|Managed Grazing
|Food
|16.34
|$50.48
|$735.27
|20
|Nuclear
|Energy
|16.09
|$0.88
|$1,713.40
|21
|Clean Cookstoves
|Food
|15.81
|$72.16
|$166.28
|22
|Wind Turbines (Offshore)
|Energy
|14.10
|$572.40
|$274.57
|23
|Farmland Restoration
|Food
|14.08
|$72.24
|$1,342.47
|24
|Improved Rice Cultivation
|Food
|11.34
|N/A
|$519.06
|25
|Concentrated Solar
|Energy
|10.90
|$1,319.70
|$413.85
|26
|Electric Vehicles
|Transport
|10.80
|$14,148.00
|$9,726.40
|27
|District Heating
|Buildings and Cities
|9.38
|$457.10
|$3,543.50
|28
|Multistrata Agroforestry
|Food
|9.28
|$26.76
|$709.75
|29
|Wave and Tidal
|Energy
|9.20
|$411.84
|$-1,004.70
|30
|Methane Digesters (Large)
|Energy
|8.40
|$201.41
|$148.83
|31
|Insulation
|Buildings and Cities
|8.27
|$3,655.92
|$2,513.33
|32
|Ships
|Transport
|7.87
|$915.93
|$424.38
|33
|LED Lighting (Household)
|Buildings and Cities
|7.81
|$323.52
|$1,729.54
|34
|Biomass
|Energy
|7.50
|$402.31
|$519.35
|35
|Bamboo
|Land Use
|7.22
|$23.79
|$264.80
|36
|Alternative Cement
|Materials
|6.69
|$-273.90
|N/A
|37
|Mass Transit
|Transport
|6.57
|N/A
|$2,379.73
|38
|Forest Protection
|Land Use
|6.20
|N/A
|N/A
|39
|Indigenous Peoples’ Land Management
|Land Use
|6.19
|N/A
|N/A
|40
|Trucks
|Transport
|6.18
|$543.54
|$2,781.63
|41
|Solar Water
|Energy
|6.08
|$2.99
|$773.65
|42
|Heat Pumps
|Buildings and Cities
|5.20
|$118.71
|$1,546.66
|43
|Airplanes
|Transport
|5.05
|$662.42
|$3,187.80
|44
|LED Lighting (Commercial)
|Buildings and Cities
|5.04
|$-205.05
|$1,089.63
|45
|Building Automation
|Buildings and Cities
|4.62
|$68.12
|$880.55
|46
|Water Saving - Home
|Materials
|4.61
|$72.44
|$1,800.12
|47
|Bioplastic
|Materials
|4.30
|$19.15
|N/A
|48
|In-Stream Hydro
|Energy
|4.00
|$202.53
|$568.36
|49
|Cars
|Transport
|4.00
|$-598.69
|$1,761.72
|50
|Cogeneration
|Energy
|3.97
|$279.25
|$566.93
|51
|Perennial Biomass
|Land Use
|3.33
|$77.94
|$541.89
|52
|Coastal Wetland
|Land Use
|3.19
|N/A
|N/A
|53
|System of Rice Intensification
|Food
|3.13
|N/A
|$677.83
|54
|Walkable Cities
|Buildings and Cities
|2.92
|N/A
|$3,278.24
|55
|Household Recycling
|Materials
|2.77
|$366.92
|$71.13
|56
|Industrial Recycling
|Materials
|2.77
|$366.92
|$71.13
|57
|Smart Thermostats
|Buildings and Cities
|2.62
|$74.16
|$640.10
|58
|Landfill Methane
|Buildings and Cities
|2.50
|$-1.82
|$67.57
|59
|Bike Infrastructure
|Buildings and Cities
|2.31
|$-2,026.97
|$400.47
|60
|Composting
|Food
|2.28
|$-63.72
|$-60.82
|61
|Smart Glass
|Buildings and Cities
|2.19
|$932.30
|$325.10
|62
|Women Smallholders
|Women and Girls
|2.06
|N/A
|$87.60
|63
|Telepresence
|Transport
|1.99
|$127.72
|$1,310.59
|64
|Methane Digesters (Small)
|Energy
|1.90
|$15.50
|$13.90
|65
|Nutrient Management
|Food
|1.81
|N/A
|$102.32
|66
|High-speed Rail
|Transport
|1.52
|$1,040.98
|$368.10
|67
|Farmland Irrigation
|Food
|1.33
|$216.16
|$429.67
|68
|Waste-to-Energy
|Energy
|1.10
|$36.00
|$19.82
|69
|Electric Bikes
|Transport
|0.96
|$106.75
|$226.07
|70
|Recycled Paper
|Materials
|0.90
|$573.48
|N/A
|71
|Water Distribution
|Buildings and Cities
|0.87
|$137.37
|$903.11
|72
|Biochar
|Food
|0.81
|N/A
|N/A
|73
|Green Roofs
|Buildings and Cities
|0.77
|$1,393.29
|$988.46
|74
|Trains
|Transport
|0.52
|$808.64
|$313.86
|75
|Ridesharing
|Transport
|0.32
|N/A
|$185.56
|76
|Micro Wind
|Energy
|0.20
|$36.12
|$19.90
|77
|Energy Storage (Distributed)
|Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|77
|Energy Storage (Utilities)
|Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|77
|Grid Flexibility
|Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|78
|Microgrids
|Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|79
|Net Zero Buildings
|Buildings and Cities
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|80
|Retrofitting
|Buildings and Cities
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|
1050.99
|
$29,638.96
|
$73,874.44
